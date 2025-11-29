HUR finds Russian special communications terminals not only at the front, but also on another continent – map

Military intelligence decided to disclose the location and destroy the occupiers' equipment after receiving data on Russia's plans from it for a long time

Illustrative photo: GUR

Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) stated about exposing the networks of special communication terminals of the Russian occupiers – not only on the contact line, but also abroad.

"The national military intelligence pays considerable attention to exposing and tracking the movement of enemy control points, trying to extract maximum information from them, and, under favorable conditions, to destroy the enemy leadership," the publication says.

The HUR stated that its units, using technical intelligence tools in combination with operational methods, managed to expose networks of special secure communications terminals of the Russian Armed Forces along the front line with Ukraine and in Africa.

Intelligence indicates that after prolonged use of the information about Russia's plans obtained from these terminals, it decided to make their geolocation public and destroy the equipment: "As long as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues, the enemy will not have a safe place anywhere in the world."

The agency did not provide any other details. According to the map published by the GUR, one of the terminals is located in the South Caucasus (second photo):

Map: GUR

