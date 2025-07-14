Illustrative photo of Russian militants: a resource of the occupiers

The amount of resources that Russia receives from African countries has not decreased – on the contrary, the occupiers are working even harder to increase their number. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in response to a request from LIGA.net.

"At present, there is no decrease in the amount of resources received by the Russian Federation from African countries. At the same time, there is an increase in measures to increase their receipt," the agency said.

According to them, in Africa, Russia has gained access to gold, diamond, oil and gas mines, and thus either has a share in the extraction of certain resources or owns their entire concessions.

Concession is an agreement on the transfer of natural resources, enterprises, and other economic facilities owned by the state or a territorial community for temporary use by other states, foreign firms, and individuals.

In particular, the HUR added, the contract of Wagner's terrorist group was estimated at $10 million a month and paid for by taxes from mining companies.

Today, one of the militant units of the African Corps (the structure that replaced Wagner – Ed.) in Mali is performing the task of organizing the protection, patrolling and defense of Gao Airport and the adjacent Intahaka gold mine near the city, according to the intelligence.