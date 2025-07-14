Russia did not receive fewer resources from Africa, on the contrary, it intensifies its work – HUR
The amount of resources that Russia receives from African countries has not decreased – on the contrary, the occupiers are working even harder to increase their number. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) in response to a request from LIGA.net.
"At present, there is no decrease in the amount of resources received by the Russian Federation from African countries. At the same time, there is an increase in measures to increase their receipt," the agency said.
According to them, in Africa, Russia has gained access to gold, diamond, oil and gas mines, and thus either has a share in the extraction of certain resources or owns their entire concessions.
In particular, the HUR added, the contract of Wagner's terrorist group was estimated at $10 million a month and paid for by taxes from mining companies.
Today, one of the militant units of the African Corps (the structure that replaced Wagner – Ed.) in Mali is performing the task of organizing the protection, patrolling and defense of Gao Airport and the adjacent Intahaka gold mine near the city, according to the intelligence.
- The HUR did not officially recognize its participation in operations against Russians and their associates in Africa, although media interlocutors in the intelligence stated this and provided videos of such work.
- The day before, on July 13, the intelligence service reported that Russia was increasing its information presence in African states, by building networks of the TASS propaganda resource and the RT TV channel.
