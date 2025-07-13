RT (Illustrative photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA)

Russia is increasing its information presence in African countries by building networks of the TASS propaganda resource and the RT TV channel. This was reported to by Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The intelligence agency stated that state media resources, namely the TASS agency and the RT television channel, are actively used to promote Kremlin narratives.

Russian propaganda media are currently broadcast in more than 40 African countries in six languages. Since June 2025, the translation of content into Portuguese for the markets of Mozambique and Angola has been launched. By the end of the year, it is planned to launch broadcasting in Amharic for the audience in Ethiopia.

"Russian propaganda is a global threat that works for one purpose – the aggressor's territorial, resource and cultural expansion," Yusov stated.

The intelligence service added that RT's presence on the continent is growing. In just two years, the number of African partner TV channels has increased from 30 to 60. At the same time, the Russian propaganda resource is implementing educational programs for local journalists: in 2024, more than 1,000 media professionals were trained according to Russian standards. Since June 2025, full-time training has also been launched in Addis Ababa.

Similar programs are planned to be scaled up to other countries. To this end, Russia has already begun recruiting personnel to head "correspondent offices" and coordinate educational centers.

TASS is also actively developing its networks in Africa. It is planning to open correspondent bureaus in Ethiopia, Senegal, Algeria, DR Congo and other African countries. The selection of personnel for these structures is carried out under the control of the Federal Security Service of Russia, the DIU added.

On June 18, the Foreign Intelligence Service warned that Russia is launching large-scale disinformation campaigns covering Africa, Latin America, and even European states.

On June 22, the GUR reported that Russian state corporations are promoting the Kremlin's political interests in Africa using infrastructure projects.