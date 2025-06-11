AP: Russia expands military presence in Africa despite sanctions

Moscow uses cargo ships to send tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment to West Africa

Russia is expanding its military presence in Africa, supplying sophisticated weapons to sub-Saharan conflict zones where Kremlin-controlled armed groups are growing stronger. This is stated in the investigation of the agency Associated Press.

Bypassing sanctions imposed by Western countries, Moscow uses cargo ships to send tanks, armored vehicles, artillery and other equipment to West Africa.

Using satellite imagery and radio signals, the AP tracked the convoy of Russian-flagged cargo ships as they made a nearly month-long journey from the Baltic Sea.

The ships were carrying howitzers, radio jamming equipment and other military hardware, according to military officials in Europe who were closely monitoring them.

The African Corps, created by the Russians two years ago and linked to a secret Russian army unit, is gaining strength as US and European troops withdraw from the region, journalists said.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have been fighting militants affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State for more than 10 years. And if at first these states cooperated with mercenary groups that had close ties to the Kremlin, now more and more often Russia is directly deploying its units and intelligence services in Africa.

In particular, satellite images show that the Russian sanctioned vessels Baltic Leader and Patria docked and unloaded in Conakry, Guinea, in late May.

Other ships made deliveries to the same port in January. They delivered tanks, armored vehicles and other equipment, which was then transported by truck to neighboring Mali, European military officials told AP.

After the last delivery in Conakry, trucks carrying Russian-made weapons were again spotted on the land route to Mali.

An analysis of video and images taken by a Malian blogger at the same location as the January delivery showed a wide range of Russian-made equipment, including 152mm cannons and other artillery pieces.

The cargo also included at least two small boats, one of which had a Russian flag painted on its hull, as well as tanker trucks, some of which had Russian language inscriptions on their sides.

Officials who spoke to AP said they believe Russia has allocated the most powerful weapons, including artillery and jamming equipment, to its African Corps, not the Malian armed forces. The corps has likely also received air assets, as satellites have spotted at least one Su-24 aircraft at Bamako air base in recent months.

For years, French troops supported operations against insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. But France withdrew its troops after the coups in these countries. Russian mercenaries have filled the vacuum, AP noted, mentioning the Wagner Group fighters.

But after the Wagner Group mutinied in Russia in 2023, and their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin died two months later in a suspicious plane crash, Moscow took control of units on the continent, in particular through the African Corps.

According to the European Union, it is led by the commander of Unit 29155, one of the most notorious branches of Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate. For years, Unit 29155 has been accused of covert operations in the West, including sabotage and assassination attempts.

Researchers and military officials say the flow of arms from Russia is likely accelerating the African Corps' growing influence over the Wagner Group, helping it poach mercenaries who have remained loyal to the group. The corps is also recruiting in Russia, offering payments of up to $26,500 and even land for signing a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Armed groups in Mali have inflicted heavy losses on Malian troops and Russian mercenaries. The al-Qaeda-linked JNIM group killed dozens of soldiers in an attack on a military base this month. The rebels also killed dozens of Wagner Group mercenaries in northern Mali last July.

Some of the newest devices may have been sent specifically in response to such attacks, military officials said. They added that, for example, jamming equipment could help defend against booby traps detonated by phone signals.