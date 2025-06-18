Russia launches disinformation operations in Africa and Latin America – Foreign Intelligence Service

Propaganda RT (Photo: EU Council Press Office)

Russia is launching large-scale disinformation campaigns that cover Africa, Latin America, and even European countries. This was reported by Foreign Intelligence Service.

According to intelligence, this media expansion not only undermines Ukraine's international reputation, but also creates potential threats to Ukraine's security and foreign policy positions.

For example, in the Malian capital, Bamako, a project to train local journalists was launched under the guise of the independent news agency African Initiative. The program included online and face-to-face journalism courses with the promise of further employment.

The project is curated by Russian intelligence. This is a typical example of so-called "soft power" where, under the slogans of education, the infrastructure for further information operations is actually being laid.

The SVR claims that the main instruments of information pressure are the Russian state media RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik. Both resources not only spread narratives favorable to the Kremlin, but also have offices, training centers and partnerships with local media on different continents.

In particular, RT and Sputnik closely cooperate with Telesur (Venezuela) and HispanTV (Iran), which allows Russia to promote a single anti-Western line in several languages simultaneously. In addition, Russia shares offices, operators and technical resources with these partners, which creates an effective network of influence.

In Africa, Russians are actively signing agreements with local TV channels. According to intelligence, more than 30 African TV stations broadcast Russian content, which creates an information environment favorable to the Kremlin.

The intelligence service emphasized that in addition to direct distribution of content, Russia resorts to covert distribution through contracts with local media. For example, agreements with media groups in Kenya give Russian agencies access to millions of listeners and readers in several African countries.

The intelligence service emphasized that Russia's information presence in Africa and Latin America has consequences for Ukraine. First, it creates a global backdrop in which Moscow's position appears "balanced" or even "truthful".

Second, Ukrainian diplomacy faces resistance to narratives of war and aggression from Russia, especially in regions dominated by Russian influence.

Thirdly, information campaigns create the basis for Russia's military and technical cooperation with African regimes, which is already turning these territories into logistical and operational bases for indirect attacks on the interests of Ukraine's partner states.