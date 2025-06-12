Russia is "raising" African youth loyal to Moscow – GUR

The goal of the aggressor country is to form a controlled elite on the African continent.

Andriy Yusov (Photo: Valentina Polishchuk/ LIGA.net)

Russia is increasing its presence in Africa, using educational and youth programs as a tool for long-term influence, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

One of Russia's key tasks is to create conditions for the formation of an African elite loyal to Moscow.

"African education and sports are increasingly being used by the aggressor state as tools of hybrid influence with the aim of forming a new generation of political and administrative elites loyal to the Kremlin," said a representative of the GUR.

To this end, Russia consistently maintains quotas in its universities for citizens of African countries, funded by the state budget. The main areas of training are agriculture, engineering, pedagogy, and medicine.

It is also planned to open Russian language courses and advanced training programs for teachers at leading African universities. In the future, it is planned to form educational programs according to Russian standards.

"According to the Kremlin's plan, this will allow for the long-term presence of Russian narratives in the education system of the continent's countries," Yusov said.

Also, special attention in Russia is paid to working with youth through sports initiatives.