HUR: Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers damaged during strike on Olenya airfield

Andriy Yusov reported that air raid alert didn't activate in the airfield area during the attack

Tu-22M3 with the Kh-22 missile (Photo: resource of the occupiers)

As a result of the attack on the Russian military airfield Olenya in the Murmansk Oblast of Russia, two strategic Tu-22M3 bombers were damaged simultaneously, Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense, told Radio Svoboda.

"I can report that we're talking about damage to two Tu-22M3 aircraft. And there are corresponding tail numbers – aircraft No. 33 and aircraft No. 31. Aircraft No. 33 has punctures in the upper part of the fuselage. And aircraft No. 31 also has certain damages," he said.

Yusov added that it may take Russia a long time to repair these aircraft. Additionally, the Ukrainian intelligence learned that during the attack, the air raid alert didn't activate in the airfield area.

