Military confirms overnight strike on oil depot in Russia – video

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the oil depot "Logistics Center No. 43" in Vozy, Kursk Oblast of Russia, was successfully hit

Explosion (Illustrative photo by Radio Svoboda)

On the night of July 30, Defense Forces successfully struck an oil depot in the Kursk Oblast of the aggressor country, as was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Tonight, the enemy's oil depot 'Logistics Center No. 43' in the settlement of Vozy, Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, was successfully hit. According to intelligence data, a fire broke out at the enemy's facility as a result of the attack," the statement says.

The consequences of the oil depot strike are being clarified.

In the morning, Russian war propaganda complained about a missile attack but claimed that several aerial targets were allegedly shot down over the region.

