Zelenskyy thanks intel for accuracy at a distance of 1,800 km – likely for hitting Olenya airfield

Russian strategic bomber-missile carrier Tu-22M3 (Illustrative photo: Russian media)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the work of the 9th Department of the Main Intelligence Directorate for "accuracy at a distance of almost 1,800 kilometers" from the Ukrainian border. The head of state does not clarify what exactly it is about, but before that, a source of LIGA.net in intelligence reported an attack on the Russian airfield Olenya at such a distance from Ukraine.

"I also want to celebrate today our soldiers who ensure Ukrainian long-range capability. Namely, the 9th Department of the DIU: accuracy at a distance of almost 1,800 kilometers from our border. Really very impressive! Thank you for that," he said.

The president does not specify what kind of strike he is talking about.

However, on July 27, a LIGA.net source in the special services stated that the Russian military airfield in Engels, the Dyagilevo and Olenya airfields were attacked at night and in the morning as a result of the Defense Intelligence operation.

At Olenya, the interlocutor said, a Tu-22M3 bomber was damaged. Officially, Ukrainian officials did not report the damage.

Olenya is precisely located at a distance of about 1,800 kilometers from Ukraine – in Murmansk Oblast, about 150 km from Finland:

The President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, commented on the attack on Olenya, which is not far from his country. He says the Finns need to get used to the fact that a war is going on not far from their borders and that Ukraine will use all means to win.