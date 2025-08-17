HUR: Ukrainian Defense Forces seriously wound deputy commander of Russian troops in Kursk region

The intelligence says Russian military commander had his arm and leg amputated

Illustrative photo: GUR

On the night of August 16-17, Ukrainian defenders attacked an occupation column in Kursk region, and Russian lieutenant general Esedulla Abachev was seriously wounded. About this declares The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR).

"As a result of the strike, lieutenant general Abachev, deputy commander of the "Sever" troop group of the Russian Armed Forces, was seriously wounded. The wounded was urgently transported by a military transport aircraft to the Vishnevsky Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow," the HUR writes.

Intelligence reports that the Russian military commander's arm and leg were amputated as a result of the wounds.

"The HUR reminds that there will be a just retribution for every war crime against the Ukrainian people!" the department concludes.

Photo: HUR

According to intelligence, the attack on the invaders' convoy occurred on Saturday and Sunday on the Rylsk-Khomutivka highway. The nearest point from this road to the Ukrainian border is about 13 kilometers.

According to open sources, the occupant group "Sever" is fighting against Ukraine on the Sumy and Kharkiv directions and is operating in the border regions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod.