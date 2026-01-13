"I assume these are the final days and weeks of the regime." Merz speaks about Iran amid protests in the country

The head of German goverment comments on the situation in the Islamic Republic

Friedrich Merz (Photo: DIVYAKANT SOLANKI / EPA)

German chancellor Friedrich Merz believes that the Iranian leadership is in its "final days and weeks" amid mass protests in the country. The politician's words were reported by Reuters.

"I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," Merz said, questioning the legitimacy of the Islamic Republic's leadership.

The chancellor noted that when a regime can only hold on to power through violence, it is "effectively at its end." He added that the people of Iran are now rising up against this government.

Merz also said that Germany is in close contact with the United States and other European partners regarding the situation in Iran and called on Tehran to stop the brutal suppression of protests.

At the same time, the politician did not comment on his country's trade ties with Iran. Despite significant restrictions, Berlin maintains limited commercial relations with Tehran. This makes Germany the Islamic Republic's most important trading partner in the European Union.

Exports from Germany to Iran fell by 25% to just under €871 million in the first 11 months of 2025. This is less than 0.1% of total German exports.