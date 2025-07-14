IAEA: Hundreds of shots fired near ZNPP reactor units

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Photo: Energoatom/Facebook)

The International Atomic Energy Agency reported hundreds of small arms shots near the plant's reactor units on the night of July 13. This was reported by the IAEA press service .

According to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the shooting lasted about an hour, starting at 22:00 local time.

See also Grossi: Restart of all ZNPP reactors after peace may take more than a year

IAEA mission members inspected the area in the morning and found numerous small-caliber shell casings near units five and six. There was no sign of serious damage or broken windows .

The IAEA is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. Grossi emphasized that any military activity near a nuclear facility is unacceptable.