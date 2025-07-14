IAEA: Hundreds of shots fired near ZNPP reactor units
The International Atomic Energy Agency reported hundreds of small arms shots near the plant's reactor units on the night of July 13. This was reported by the IAEA press service .
According to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, the shooting lasted about an hour, starting at 22:00 local time.
IAEA mission members inspected the area in the morning and found numerous small-caliber shell casings near units five and six. There was no sign of serious damage or broken windows .
The IAEA is currently investigating the circumstances of the incident. Grossi emphasized that any military activity near a nuclear facility is unacceptable.
- After the occupation in 2022, ZNPP stopped working and went into a "cold shutdown" state. The invaders regularly resorted to provocations against the facility .
- At the end of May 2025, Greenpeace reported that the Russians were building a new power line in the occupied Ukrainian territories to restart the station. However, the International Atomic Energy Agency saw no signs of preparation for this .
- In early June, the invaders began building a floating pumping station to restart the nuclear power plant. Meanwhile, at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, 48 countries condemned Russia's continued control over the plant and opposed any attempts to restart the reactors under occupation .
Comments (0)