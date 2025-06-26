IAEA: Iran's Fordow centrifuges no longer working

Grossi is confident that US strikes achieved their goal of destroying Iran's nuclear facilities

Rafael Grossi (Photo: IAEA Director General's social media account)

Centrifuges at Iran's Fordow uranium enrichment facility have failed after a United States bombing, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said on Radio France Internationale, CNN reports .

Grossi said the agency was able to draw fairly accurate conclusions about the effects of the bombing based on satellite imagery and the technical characteristics of the facility and the weapons used.

"Given the power of these bombs and the technical specifications of the centrifuges, we know that they no longer work, simply due to vibration, which causes serious physical damage," he said.

Grossi added that it is more likely that the US hit the Fordow uranium enrichment hall.

"I know this plant very well, it's a network of tunnels with various activities. What we saw in the photos more or less corresponds to the enrichment hall, that's what was hit," he said.