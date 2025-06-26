CIA has intelligence on serious damage to Iran's nuclear program
The US Central Intelligence Agency can confirm "serious damage" to Iran's nuclear program as a result of attacks on relevant facilities. This was stated by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.
"...A body of credible intelligence indicates that Iran's nuclear program has been severely damaged by recent targeted strikes," the report says.
Ratcliffe claims new accurate intelligence that several key Iranian nuclear sites have been destroyed and will take years to rebuild.
He added that the CIA continues to gather additional information from reliable sources.
- On the night of June 22, the United States joined the Israeli operation against Iran and attacked the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. According to Fox News, , 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six anti-bunker bombs.
- On June 24, Trump said that he would be honored to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities, and then stop the war.
- On June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump said that U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities ended the war. He also announced talks with Iran on a nuclear deal next week.