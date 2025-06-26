CIA has intelligence on serious damage to Iran's nuclear program
The US Central Intelligence Agency can confirm "serious damage" to Iran's nuclear program as a result of attacks on relevant facilities. This was stated by CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

"...A body of credible intelligence indicates that Iran's nuclear program has been severely damaged by recent targeted strikes," the report says.

Ratcliffe claims new accurate intelligence that several key Iranian nuclear sites have been destroyed and will take years to rebuild.

He added that the CIA continues to gather additional information from reliable sources.

