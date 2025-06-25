Trump announces talks with Iran on nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump said the United States will meet with Iran next week to discuss a potential nuclear deal. He made the announcement at a briefing after the NATO summit, a LIGA.net correspondent from The Hague reports.
"We'll be talking to them next week, with Iran. Maybe we'll sign a deal, I don't know. In my opinion, I don't think it's necessary. I mean, they fought, they fought, and now they're going back to their world. I don't care if there's a deal or not," Trump said.
Trump also noted that his administration will demand the same commitments from Iran that it sought during past negotiations.
He stressed that he did not consider such an agreement necessary because, in his opinion, the US had successfully destroyed Iran's nuclear capability, despite previous intelligence assessments to the contrary.
"We don't want nuclear weapons, but we have destroyed nuclear weapons. In other words, they are destroyed. I said, 'Iran will not have nuclear weapons.' Well, we blew it up. It's blown up to the ground, so I'm not too worried about it. If we get the document, it won't be bad. We will meet with them," the president stressed.
- On the night of June 22, the US attacked the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities . According to Fox News, 30 Tomahawk missiles and 5-6 bunker-busting bombs may have been used for this .
- On June 24, Trump said that he would be honored to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities and then stop the war.
- On June 25, on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Trump declared that the US military's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities had ended the war.