Trump says US strike ended war between Israel and Iran

US President believes that the war between Israel and Iran is already over

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said that the US military's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities ended the war. He said this while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.

Trump recalled that last weekend the United States carried out a targeted attack on Iran's nuclear facilities where uranium was enriched.

"Last Monday, a ceasefire was agreed upon, and we call it the 12-day war (between Israel and Iran. – Ed.). I believe it is over, I do not think they will resume counterattacks. There will be no more threat from Iran, no more nuclear threat from Iran," the US president added.

Trump also mentioned in this context the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by American troops in 1945.

"This strike ended the war. I don't want to draw parallels with Hiroshima, I don't want to compare with Nagasaki, but it's essentially something similar, it ended that war," he said.