Trump says US strike ended war between Israel and Iran
US President Donald Trump said that the US military's strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities ended the war. He said this while talking to journalists on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, a LIGA.net correspondent reports.
Trump recalled that last weekend the United States carried out a targeted attack on Iran's nuclear facilities where uranium was enriched.
"Last Monday, a ceasefire was agreed upon, and we call it the 12-day war (between Israel and Iran. – Ed.). I believe it is over, I do not think they will resume counterattacks. There will be no more threat from Iran, no more nuclear threat from Iran," the US president added.
Trump also mentioned in this context the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki by American troops in 1945.
"This strike ended the war. I don't want to draw parallels with Hiroshima, I don't want to compare with Nagasaki, but it's essentially something similar, it ended that war," he said.
- On the night of June 22, the US attacked the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear facilities . According to Fox News, 30 Tomahawk missiles and 5-6 bunker-busting bombs may have been used .
- On June 24, Trump said that he would be honored to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities and then stop the war.
- However, US intelligence believes that the strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program , CNN reports. The White House said it disagreed with this assessment.
- The US president later accused the media of diminishing the success of his military operation, and Secretary of State Rubio said that Iran is now much further from developing nuclear weapons than it was before the US strike.