Trump criticizes the media for downplaying his strike on Iran and shows a video to the song Bomb Iran
US President Donald Trump has criticized Western media for "downplaying" the success of his attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. He stated this in the Truth Social.
social network
"CNN's fake news, along with the failing New York Times, have joined forces to denigrate one of the most successful military strikes in history," he wrote .
Trump emphasizes that Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed, and the named media are criticized by the public.
He also posted a video with B-2 Spirit aircraft that could be used in an attack on Iran to the song "Bomb Iran" ("Bomb Iran"). The footage shows the planes firing bombs and other missiles.
- On the night of June 22, the United States attacked the Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities. According to Fox News, , 30 Tomahawk missiles and five to six anti-bunker bombs.
- On June 24, Trump said that it was an honor for him to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities and then stop the war.
- However, US intelligence believes that the strikes on Iran did not destroy the main components of the country's nuclear program, CNN reports. The White House said it disagrees with this assessment.