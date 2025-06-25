Trump criticizes the media for downplaying his strike on Iran and shows a video to the song Bomb Iran

The US President believes that the media tried to downplay the attack, which was one of the most successful in history

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/Francis Chung)

US President Donald Trump has criticized Western media for "downplaying" the success of his attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. He stated this in the Truth Social.

"CNN's fake news, along with the failing New York Times, have joined forces to denigrate one of the most successful military strikes in history," he wrote .

Trump emphasizes that Iran's nuclear facilities have been completely destroyed, and the named media are criticized by the public.

He also posted a video with B-2 Spirit aircraft that could be used in an attack on Iran to the song "Bomb Iran" ("Bomb Iran"). The footage shows the planes firing bombs and other missiles.