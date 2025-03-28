IAEA to investigate alleged fuel spill at occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported damage to the diesel tank of the occupied nuclear power plant

ZNPP (Photo: SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA)

The IAEA has requested access to fuel tanks at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to verify Ukraine’s claim of a diesel spill, Director General Rafael Grossi said, after Russia denied the report.

The request follows a statement from Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry alleging damage to a diesel reservoir at the facility.

"The ZNPP told the IAEA team that it was 'fake' and that no such leaks had been detected from the site’s fuel tanks," he said, referencing Russia’s response.

The agency has asked for direct access to independently assess the situation.

The IAEA noted that the Zaporizhzhia plant has repeatedly lost external power due to hostilities, forcing reliance on diesel generators to cool reactors and perform critical functions.

The facility currently has 20 emergency diesel generators supporting its six reactors, according to the agency.

On March 13, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. had discussed territory, the Zaporizhzhia plant, and NATO membership with Ukraine.

On March 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted the plant cannot belong to Russia.

On March 20, the U.S. Energy Department confirmed readiness to manage Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

However, on March 26, reports clarified that Ukrainian law prohibits privatization of nuclear facilities or even public-private partnerships for new energy units.