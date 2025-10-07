In France, the Defense Minister resigns after the Prime Minister

Le Maire said that his departure would allow "to resume negotiations on the formation of a new government"

French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire has announced his intention to resign. He said this wrote in the social network X.

Le Maire said that his departure would allow for the resumption of negotiations to form a new government capable of ensuring "stability of governance and coherence in the work of all state institutions."

The minister also noted that his decision caused a mixed reaction in some public and political circles, but it was "dictated solely by concern for the state and the general interests of the country."

According to Le Maire, French President Emmanuel Macron accepted his request to resign from the government and transfer the duties of the Minister of Defense of the Forces to the Prime Minister.