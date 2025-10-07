In France, the Defense Minister resigns after the Prime Minister
French Defense Minister Bruno Le Maire has announced his intention to resign. He said this wrote in the social network X.
Le Maire said that his departure would allow for the resumption of negotiations to form a new government capable of ensuring "stability of governance and coherence in the work of all state institutions."
Read also
The minister also noted that his decision caused a mixed reaction in some public and political circles, but it was "dictated solely by concern for the state and the general interests of the country."
According to Le Maire, French President Emmanuel Macron accepted his request to resign from the government and transfer the duties of the Minister of Defense of the Forces to the Prime Minister.
- on October 6, French Prime Minister Le Coronneu resigned only 14 hours after the Prime Minister had presented the Cabinet of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation.
- He was the country's fifth prime minister in less than two years. He led the government for less than a month from September 9.
- Macron instructed Lecorne negotiate with other political parties to try to find a way out of the crisis.
Comments (0)