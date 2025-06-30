In Germany, a teenager confessed to the murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter.

The suspect in the crime is also Ukrainian, but it is unknown whether he knew the victim.

German police (Illustrative photo: recklinghausen.polizei)

A 16-year-old Ukrainian surrendered to the police, confessing to the murder of a 32-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Dorsten, North Rhine-Westphalia. The victims turned out to be Ukrainians who lived in Germany. This was reported by the Recklinghausen Police Headquarters.

The bodies of the woman and her daughter were found on the morning of June 29 on a forest path. Autopsy results confirmed that the deaths were violent.

The investigation at the crime scene continued until evening. During this time, a 16-year-old Ukrainian, also residing in Dorsten, arrived and confessed to involvement in the crime. He was arrested.

Police have not yet released information about the possible motives for the murder. It is also unknown whether the victim and suspect knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

A few days before this incident, another woman with a one-year-old child was attacked at the same location. Police have not yet found any connection between the two incidents and believe the first case was an attempted robbery. The woman and child were unharmed in the first incident.