In Kyiv, the management of a municipal hospital was detained on suspicion of falsifying diagnoses

The doctors were caught "red-handed" while receiving $5,000 for helping with draft dodging

The detainee (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

Investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations detained the head of a Kyiv municipal medical facility, as well as the heads of the psychiatric and emergency departments, on suspicion of forgery in official documents. This was reported by... State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and Office of the Attorney General.

According to the investigation, the defendants organized a scheme to fraudulently register men of draft age as disabled in order to allow them to leave the country.

The scheme involved falsifying documents regarding alleged inpatient treatment, preparing medical certificates, and subsequently obtaining a decision from the Medical and Social Expert Commission to establish the second group of disability.

During the alleged hospitalization, patients with fabricated diagnoses either did not visit the medical facility at all, or simply checked in by phone, or came there once a week.

The cost of the service was $10,000 – 15,000.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspects while they were receiving a partial payment of $5,000.

The doctors have been notified that they are suspected of illegally transporting people across the state border, official forgery, and receiving undue benefits.

The issue of choosing preventive measures is being decided.

Investigators are identifying all individuals involved in the evasion scheme, as well as the citizens who took advantage of it.