SBU: Director of Kyiv Regional Council's medical college and 20 other people detained for creating schemes to evade taxes

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have detained 21 suspects in the creation of various schemes to evade mobilization, including heads of educational institutions and doctors of various specialties. This was reported by the SBU.

For amounts ranging from $2,500 to $15,000, the defendants in the cases arranged deferments for military-obligated individuals through fictitious employment, prepared false medical certificates of unsuitability for service, and helped them to illegally leave for the countries of the European Union.

The suspects operated in six regions of Ukraine.

In particular, in the Kyiv region, the director of the medical college of the Kyiv Regional Council was detained, who is suspected of producing documents about unsuitability for service, including issuing fake disability certificates for a fee.

According to the investigation, the suspect used personal connections among officials of the military medical commission to prepare forged medical certificates.

In Chernihiv region, a local resident was charged with suspicion of fictitious employment of men in local high schools. This allowed them to receive a deferment from mobilization.

Along with him, five heads of educational institutions were detained, who, according to the investigation, arranged fictitious employment for a fee.

In Khmelnytskyi, a businesswoman has been detained on suspicion of selling over 100 fake documents certifying unsuitability for military service due to chronic illnesses. The investigation established that the suspect forged the documents with the help of acquaintances who were doctors: a rheumatologist, ophthalmologist, orthopedist-traumatologist, and urologist.

Three residents of Vinnytsia have been detained in the Odesa region on suspicion of organizing a scheme to smuggle military-age men to the unrecognized Transnistria, from where they planned to travel to the European Union.

Three residents of Ivano-Frankivsk and Zakarpattia regions, who offered clients an escape to a neighboring country by swimming across the border river, have been detained in Prykarpattia.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, four suspects were charged. Two of them are local residents suspected of selling fake disability certificates, one is a neurologist suspected of forging medical documents, and one man is suspected of purchasing a forged certificate of unsuitability for military service.

All detainees have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including bribery, abuse of influence, and obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period.

The maximum penalty under these articles is up to nine years imprisonment with confiscation of property.