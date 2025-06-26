SBU: Hospital director, military officer and 12 other organizers of evasion schemes detained – photo

The suspects operated in six regions of Ukraine

Detention of the suspect (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of 14 residents of various regions of Ukraine who are suspected of creating new schemes to evade mobilization.

The detentions took place in Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv and Zakarpattia regions.

The defendants sold forged documents to conscripts that gave them the right to deferment or helped them escape abroad outside checkpoints.

Thus, in the Kirovohrad region, the general director of a private hospital and the deputy head of an emergency center were detained for making fictitious medical reports about unfitness for service due to health conditions.

To falsify the medical history of their clients, the defendants took real test results from other patients.

In the Kyiv region, a deputy commander of a military unit and his driver were detained for trading rear positions. For money, they offered servicemen transfers to units remote from the front line.

A nurse from a private hospital and a former secretary of a medical advisory commission have been detained in Cherkasy Region, who is already suspected of forging documents.

The defendants in the cases sold disability certificates to relatives of those liable for military service, which gave them the right to travel abroad.

Four local residents were detained in Transcarpathia who were selling escape routes to the EU through the forest to conscripts, bypassing checkpoints.

A man was detained in Ivano-Frankivsk region for smuggling across the mountains abroad, and in Lviv region for smuggling to the EU beyond border checkpoints.

All detainees were informed of suspicion of illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine, obtaining undue advantage by an official, and abuse of influence.

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.