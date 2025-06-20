Operation "Guardian". Police discovered a hundred fake certificates for deferment from the army

Eight men have already been suspected of evading conscription or military service

Special Operation "Guardian" (Photo: National Police)

Following the results of two stages of the special operation "Guardian", police officers uncovered about 100 cases of forging certificates of care for people with disabilities, which were used by servicemen and conscripts to try to avoid fulfilling their military service obligations. This was reported by the National Police and the Prosecutor General's Office .

During the special operation "Guardian", law enforcement officers conducted about 50 searches at the residences of servicemen and those liable for military service in the Transcarpathian, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Odessa, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Donetsk, Kyiv regions and in Kyiv.

Eight men have already been suspected of evading conscription or military service by self-mutilation or other means, forging documents, and fraud.

In particular, a 27-year-old resident of Kyiv managed to get married in one day and immediately issue forged documents stating the need to care for his wife, who turned out to be a person with a disability.

A soldier in Dnipro added a fictitious certificate to his discharge report stating that his wife had a disability group II, and also illegally appropriated over UAH 160,000 in monetary compensation for unused vacation.

Currently, territorial recruitment centers have been informed of all facts of document forgery established by the pre-trial investigation, and the validity of the received deferrals is being verified.

Those liable to military service face up to ten years in prison for evading military service during martial law.