In Kyiv, wreckage of Russian drones causes fires, nine injured – photos

Nine people were injured, including one child, the Kyiv authorities reported

Photo: SES

In the early hours of Wednesday, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones, resulting in injuries and damage to residential buildings, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Debris from an enemy drone fell in the Solomyanskyi district, causing a fire in several apartments of a multi-story residential building. 18 people were evacuated, and nine individuals, including one child, were injured.

At another location in the same district, an eight-story administrative building caught fire. Later, a gas distribution point was depressurized, but the issue has since been resolved.

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

Photo: DSNS

On Monday evening, Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih, killing one person and injuring 14 others.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russia struck the detached housing neighborhood of the Osnovyanskyi district in Kharkiv, resulting in fatalities.

During the day on Tuesday, enemy forces attacked Odesa Oblast with Kh-31P air-launched missiles. Debris from one of the missiles killed a man.