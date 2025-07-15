In Sudan, members of the Rapid Support Force killed dozens of civilians
In central Sudan, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters attacked the village of Umm Garfa in North Kordofan state. They killed 48 civilians, including women and children, reports... Le Monde.
The attack took place 90 kilometers from the city of Bara, where fighting has been ongoing between the army and the RSF recently.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on July 13 that the intensification of fighting in the region forced more than 3,000 people to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. Many of them found shelter near Bari.
The Sudanese army has launched several offensive operations in recent weeks to regain control of Bara, a strategically important city in North Kordofan.
- In April 2023, it began in Sudan. civil war as a result of disagreements between the two military leaders – Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
- Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, led by Hamdan Dagalo, have spoken out. against the government, stating that they seek to establish democracy in the country.
- On September 20, it became known that Ukrainian special services, likely attacked the RSF in Sudan, which is supported by the Wagner terrorist group.
- As of September 10, 2024, as a result of... civil war More than 150,000 people have died in Sudan.
