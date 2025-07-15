In Sudan, members of the Rapid Support Force killed dozens of civilians

Militarized formations stormed and seized a village in the center of the country; among the victims were women and children.

Women in Sudan (Photo: EFE/DIEGO MENJIBAR)

In central Sudan, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fighters attacked the village of Umm Garfa in North Kordofan state. They killed 48 civilians, including women and children, reports... Le Monde.

The attack took place 90 kilometers from the city of Bara, where fighting has been ongoing between the army and the RSF recently.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) announced on July 13 that the intensification of fighting in the region forced more than 3,000 people to leave their homes and seek refuge elsewhere. Many of them found shelter near Bari.

The Sudanese army has launched several offensive operations in recent weeks to regain control of Bara, a strategically important city in North Kordofan.