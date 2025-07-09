In Ukraine, the number of people optimistic about the future of Ukraine has sharply decreased

Sociologists have found out what Ukrainians think about the country's development prospects in the next 10 years

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In Ukraine, the proportion of optimists who view the country's future positively has decreased by 14% in six months. This was reported by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

According to the results of a new survey by the Kyiv International Management Institute (KIMI), only 43% of respondents today believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a prosperous country as part of the European Union. In December 2024, this figure was 57%.

Instead, the number of those who believe that in 10 years Ukraine will be a devastated country with a significant population outflow has increased from 28% to 47%.

Інфографіка: КМІС

"Since October 2022, we have observed a steady decline in the proportion of those who share an optimistic view of Ukraine's future. But for the first time, we have recorded that the proportion of pessimists has exceeded the proportion of optimists," the KMIS commented.

Sociologists noted that the assessment of Ukraine's future is almost unrelated to whether Ukrainians feel supported by Europe/the USA or not.

For example, among those who feel that Europe's support is consistent, 48% look to the future with optimism, while 44% are pessimistic. Among those who believe that Europe no longer strongly supports Ukraine, the figures are almost identical – 45% optimists and 46% pessimists.

The survey was conducted from May 15 to June 3, 2025, on the initiative of the KMIIS. Sociologists interviewed 1011 respondents over 18 years of age via telephone, residing in territories controlled by the Ukrainian government. The sampling error does not exceed 4.1%. In wartime conditions, in addition to the stated formal error, a certain systematic bias is added.