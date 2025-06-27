The Ukrainian International Service of the Media found that only half of Ukrainians see the development of democracy in the country.

Opinions on whether Ukraine is a country of democracy or authoritarianism were almost equally divided among respondents.

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

50% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine is moving towards the development of democracy. At the same time, 41% feel that the country is moving towards authoritarianism. This is according to data from a new survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Sociologists asked respondents to assess the direction of Ukraine's development.

Half of those surveyed (50%) are confident that the country is moving towards the development of democracy and greater democratic values.

41% of Ukrainians believe the opposite, that Ukraine is moving towards a decline in democracy and the development of authoritarianism.

9% of respondents found it difficult to answer this question.

Infographics: KMIS

As noted by the Kyiv International Management Institute (KIMI), the survey results are closely related to the level of trust respondents have in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among those who expressed distrust in the president, there was the highest number of people who see signs of authoritarianism in the country, and vice versa.

Infographics: KMIS

Among those who perceived a decline in democracy in Ukraine, the KMI surveyed them separately. The sociologists asked them why they thought so.

Most often, respondents mentioned restrictions on freedom of speech and pressure on the media (18%), concentration of power (14%), general dissatisfaction with events and decisions in the country (13%), corruption (12%), the activities of the Territorial Defense Forces / mobilization (12%), and restrictions on rights and freedoms (12%).

Only 4% of those surveyed cited the absence of elections as a sign of authoritarianism.

Infographics: KMIS

The survey was conducted on the initiative of the Kyiv International Management Institute (KIMI) from May 28 to June 3, 2025. 1092 respondents over 18 years of age residing in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government were interviewed by telephone. The sampling error does not exceed 3.9%. In wartime conditions, in addition to the stated formal error, a certain systematic bias is added.