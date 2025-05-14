The level of Ukrainians' trust in Zelensky has increased to 74% - KIIS poll
As of the first half of May 2025, 74% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while 22% do not. The balance of trust and distrust is +52% These data are based on the results of a new survey Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) .
Compared to March 2025, the level of trust has increased from 69% to 74%, distrust has decreased from 28% to 22%, and the balance has changed from +41% to +52%.
In all regions of the country, the majority of citizens trust the president.
"Only the East stands out somewhat, with a slightly lower level of trust. However, even in this region, 60% trust the president (in other regions - 75-77%), 33% do not trust him (in other regions - 20-22%)," the report says.
According to Anton Hrushetskyi, Deputy Director of KIIS, amid a difficult international situation and tense discussions around possible negotiations to end the war, Zelenskyy retains high public support and legitimacy.
"In addition to high trust, the vast majority of Ukrainians continue to believe that elections are impossible until the war is completely over and a peace agreement is concluded," Grushetsky said .
The survey was conducted on May 2-12, 2025 on KIIS's own initiative. Sociologists interviewed 1,010 respondents aged 18 and older from the government-controlled territories by phone.
Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1%, but in times of war there may be some systematic deviation.
on February 18, 2025, after talks between US and Russian representatives in Saudi Arabia, Trump estimated Zelenskyy's rating at 4%.
- On February 19, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology published the results of a poll in which 57% of respondents expressed confidence in Zelenskyy.
- At the same time, after Trump's inauguration, the number of Ukrainians who consider the US president harmful for Ukraine has increased.