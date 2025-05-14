71% of Ukrainians oppose elections even in case of ceasefire – KIIS poll

The majority of respondents believe that elections should be held only after the war is over

Elections (Photo: EPA)

The majority of Ukrainians (71%) do not support the idea of holding national elections, even if a ceasefire is declared and security guarantees are in place. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

71% of respondents believe that elections should be held only after the final signing of the peace agreement and the complete end of the war.

25% support holding elections after the ceasefire or even in the current conditions.

At the same time, compared to March 2025, there are slightly more people who support holding elections after the ceasefire or right now – from 19% to 25%. At the same time, the number of those who believe that elections should be held only after the war is completely over has decreased from 78% to 71%.

Screenshot from the KIIS website

The KIIS emphasized that the level of support for the elections was closely related to trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Among those who do not trust him, 57% support holding elections after the ceasefire, and 38% are against it. Instead, among those, who trust the president, 82% oppose the elections, while only 15% support them.

Screenshot from the KIIS website

In all regions of Ukraine, an absolute majority oppose the elections. The largest number of opponents of the elections is in western Ukraine. Relatively fewer opponents of the elections are in the east (although in the east, the majority also oppose the elections).

Screenshot from the KIIS website

"In addition to high confidence, the vast majority of Ukrainians continue to believe that elections are impossible until the war is completely over and a peace agreement is signed," said Anton Grushetsky, KIIS Deputy Director .

The survey was conducted on May 2-12, 2025 on KIIS's own initiative. Sociologists interviewed 1,010 respondents aged 18 and older from the government-controlled territories by phone.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 4.1%, but in times of war there may be some systematic deviation.