India unwilling to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow, says Indian analyst

Modi meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv on August 23 (Photo by EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO)

India cannot act as a mediator in the war between Russia and Ukraine, stated Jagannath Panda, Executive Editor at the Institute for Security and Development Policy.

In an interview with LIGA.net, he said: "I don't think Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had this in mind during his visit to Kyiv."

Panda observes that the relationship between Moscow and Kyiv is deeply strained, with an uncertain future for reconciliation. He points out that this is not merely a bilateral conflict; Ukraine is backed by the US, EU, and NATO, while Russia has China's support.

India is not very interested in intervening or trying to play the role of mediator. New Delhi has many problems of its own, he said.

"I don't see prospects for India to act as a mediator, to conduct successful negotiations and try to reach a consensus between the EU, NATO and Russia. It's unlikely," said Panda.