Intelligence chief explains why Ukraine and Russia can't destroy each other's power grids

Kyrylo Budanov (Photo by Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Ukraine is not capable of "taking down" Russia's power grid, just as Russia can't do the same to Ukraine's, as they are protected against this, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), said during a national telethon.

To say that Ukraine can "completely take down" Russia's power grid is "somewhat incorrect" as it's impossible, he said.

"All these nodes are very well protected. Just as we try to protect them, similar measures are taking place in Russia. They [the Russians] have just taken the path of greater build-up of air defense systems; they have more capabilities for this because they are manufacturers," said the intelligence chief.

Budanov added that the Soviet energy system was built in such a way that it remains "maximally duplicated and branched" today.

"So, making life difficult is possible, but completely destroying it – no," Budanov concluded.

