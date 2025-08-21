Intelligence: Russia plans to produce 4000 turbojet drones by the end of 2025

According to intelligence, the enemy uses Iranian components and, possibly, Chinese ones for production

Shahed-238 jet drone (Illustrative photo: IRNA)

Russia plans to produce about 4000 drones with turbojet engines by 2025..

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate in response to an information request 0 LIGA.net

This is the only type of attack drone with a turbojet engine that the Russian army is currently using, the intelligence service noted. However, the Geranium-3 drone, which is an analog of the Iranian Shahed-238, is under development. The start of mass production is scheduled for the summer of 2026 .

The GUR noted that Russia produces turbojet drones in the "special economic zone of industrial production type Alabuga" located in the city of Yelabuga, Tatarstan. An increase in production is not excluded .

"In 2025, it is planned to produce about 4000 such vehicles. Given the expansion of the production capacity of JSC "SEZ PVT Alabuga", it is possible that the enemy will increase the production of UAVs with turbojet engines," the DIU noted.

According to intelligence, Russia continues to use certain avionics elements and components for Iranian-made engines to produce attack drones. The use of Chinese components is also possible, given Beijing's assistance in the implementation of the UAV project with a turbojet engine.

The enemy began attacking Ukraine with modernized Geranium-2/Shahed-136 drones with a turbojet engine in early June this year, the DIU noted. According to their data, the weight of the warhead of such UAVs reaches 90 kg, the flight range is up to 1000 km, and the speed is up to 400 km/h .