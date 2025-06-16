Iran announced the attack on Israel on state television: the moment of the attack was broadcast live

The IDF has not yet commented on this attack

Screenshot from video showing the aftermath of the strike: X / IRNA

Israel has struck its state-owned propaganda broadcaster, Voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRIB), with the moment of the explosion broadcast live, and the aftermath of the attack being posted online.

Another Iranian news agency, IRNA, publishes a fragment of the TV broadcast when the attack occurred: in it, the host delivers a speech, after which an explosion is heard, the screen in the background goes out, debris falls – and the woman leaves the frame.

The Israeli regime attacks Iran's national TV.



Brave Iranian presenter keeps composed as the studio comes under Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/XM7QCz775D — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 16, 2025

Later, a video appeared with another presenter in the background of the damaged IRIB building – the state-owned company's headquarters was on fire. The man's hands in the recording were covered in blood:

A fire breaks out at the headquarters of Iran's national television following an egregious attack by the Israeli regime aimed at silencing Iran's media. pic.twitter.com/IRQRqZKBG2 — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 16, 2025

A video is also circulating online, allegedly from inside the building after the impact:

Video from IRIB's headquarters following Israeli strikes. pic.twitter.com/lQWCgwdtNH — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) June 16, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has not yet commented on this attack.

UPDATED. The IDF said that the country's air force, based on intelligence, struck a communications center used for military purposes by the Iranian army.

"The building was used by the Iranian Armed Forces under the guise of civilian activity, covering up the military use of the center's infrastructure and assets. The strike directly harmed the military capabilities of the Iranian Armed Forces," the statement said.

The Israeli military added that it had warned local civilians before the strike, including through phone calls. The IDF writes that the strike was "in a precise manner in order to mitigate harm to civilians as far as feasible."