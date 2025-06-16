How Israeli attacks affected Iran's assistance to Russia – a military observer explains

Everything that Israel destroys cannot be delivered to Russia and used against Ukraine

Israeli Air Force (Photo: Israeli Air Force)

Israel is "crushing" Iran, destroying, in particular,, a third of the country's missile launchers. Against this background, Tehran is forced to think about its security, not about Russia's help – and this is a plus, said in a commentary to LIGA.net military observer and Israeli Defense Forces officer Yigal Levin.

He noted that in western Iran, Israel has secured air dominance and the ability for its air force to act quickly. The planes attack with bombs when entering Iranian airspace, and this would not have been possible without pressure on air defense systems.

Levin noted that despite the fact that a plant for the production of Iranian Shahed analogs called Geranium was opened in Yelabuga, Russia, Tehran still continued to supply UAV parts to Russia. However, given that Israel may have destroyed Iran's Shahed factory during recent attacks, the supply of spare parts may decrease.

"Not even because the plant was destroyed, which is good in itself. It's because Iran needs all of this now, and not for supplies to Russia," said a military observer .

He noted that not only the Shahids, but also the missiles that Israel destroys and that Iran fires at Israel can be added to this list. Levin emphasized that they will no longer get to Russia and "will not fly over Ukrainian heads," which indirectly also has a favorable effect.

According to him, Iran is now in a difficult situation, as Israel is crushing it. And Tehran must now take care of itself, and not think about Russia's combat capability.

"He does not have the strength to throw anything else at Russia," summarized a military observer.