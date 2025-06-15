Klimkin: There are definitely benefits for Ukraine in the escalation in the Middle East

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: LIGA.net)

The escalation between Israel and Iran has advantages for Ukraine, as a military conflict in the Middle East can help focus Europe's attention on the Russian-Ukrainian war and, conversely, distract the attention of the United States. This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs (2014-2019), analyst Pavlo Klimkin in the new episode of "Klimkin Explains" on the YouTube channel LIGA.net .

"Everyone has already taken apart the bones of how much the price of oil has risen. But the escalation in the Middle East clearly has benefits for Ukraine," the diplomat said.

According to him, the first plus is that Europe can prioritize Ukraine in the foreign policy field, because concentration and focus on the Russian-Ukrainian war allows us to maintain unity.

"In many European countries, different political forces cannot reach a common vision of what and how to do with the situation in the Middle East. And with regard to Ukraine, everything is more or less clear. At least everyone understands that Ukraine is important, it must be protected and considered, if not part of its own security, then definitely part of general European security," Klimkin said.

The second plus is that the United States will reduce its attention to Ukraine.

"I also see a refocus from the Americans, and it's very significant," the diplomat said.

He recalled that US President Donald Trump promised before the election to stop all wars and not involve the United States in world conflicts.

"It is now impossible to explain to the world that the US is not involved, even if we put aside all speculation about the refueling of Israeli planes, the use of American weapons, and the use of American intelligence," Klimkin said.