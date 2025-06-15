Israel carried out the longest-range strike on Iran since the start of the operation – video, photo
Israel has carried out its longest-range strike on Iran since the start of Operation Eastern Lion, hitting a tanker plane, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"The IDF recently struck an Iranian tanker plane at Mashhad airport in eastern Iran, approximately 2,300 kilometers from Israel," the post said.

The IDF noted that the goal of the country's Air Force is to establish air superiority over Iran.

The military emphasizes that the attack on Mashhad is the most distant strike carried out by Israel since the start of the operation.

Videos and photos are circulating online, allegedly showing the aftermath of the attack:

