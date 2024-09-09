Iran diplomat summoned by Ukraine over potential ballistic missile supply to Russia

The diplomat was warned that confirming the missile supply to Russia would have devastating consequences

Iran (Illustrative photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

On Monday, September 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Shahriar Amuzegar, the Chargé d'Affaires of Iran in Ukraine, as reported by the press service of the foreign affairs department.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The diplomat was informed of Ukraine's deep concern regarding reports of possible supply of Iranian-made ballistic missiles to Moscow.

Additionally, Amuzegar was given the relevant MFA comment from September 7 and was sternly warned that confirming Iran's supply of ballistic weapons to the aggressor state "would have devastating and irreparable consequences for Ukrainian-Iranian relations."

Read also: Europe officials believe Iran may transfer ballistic missiles to Russia – Bloomberg