Iranian president denies missile transfers to Moscow since taking office

Masoud Pezeshkian says supplies might have occurred in the past

Masoud Pezeshkian (Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his government has not transferred any weapons to Russia since he took office in August, as reported by Reuters.

In September, Western nations accused Tehran of supplying Moscow with ballistic missiles. The United States and several other countries subsequently imposed sanctions on Iran in connection with this.

Asked whether Iran had transferred missiles to Russia, Pezeshkian told a televised news conference: "It is possible that a delivery took place in the past... but I can assure you that since I took office, there has not been any such delivery to Russia."

