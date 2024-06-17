Iraq and Jordan withdraw signatures under Global Peace Summit communiqué

In total, 78 countries and four international organizations have now signed the document

Photo: URS FLUEELER / EPA

Signatures under the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit were withdrawn by two countries – Iraq and Jordan, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

On Sunday, during the event, a list of countries and international organizations (80 and 4, respectively) that had signed the final document was displayed on the screen. At that time, Iraq and Jordan were among them:

Photo: LIGA.net interlocutor

Now, on the website of the federal department of Switzerland, these two countries are not in the list of signatories.

Both countries have not yet commented on the situation. Both Jordan and Iraq were full participants at the Summit, not observers.

On June 13, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan Ayman Safadi. They discussed the peace formula and the country was invited to take part in its implementation.

On Saturday, during the Summit, Kuleba met with the Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein. The top Ukrainian diplomat wrote that the parties agreed: "The summit is the first step on the way to achieving a just peace in Ukraine based on the principles of the UN Charter."

Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Qatar, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates also did not sign the communiqué. Brazil and the Vatican did not sign either, but they were observers at the event.

Later, the full text of the communiqué appeared: on nuclear and food security, release of prisoners. The text also talks about "engagement and dialogue between all parties" to achieve peace.

India said it did not associate itself with any communiqué or document emerging from the summit, asserting "only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to abiding peace".