Spain gives Ukraine 24 armoured vehicles, field hospital

Spain will provide Ukraine 24 pieces of equipment to Ukraine, including four Leopard 2A4 tanks, its defence ministry said following the meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group on Thursday.

Speaking at the meeting, Spanish defence chief Margarita Robles announced the transfer to Ukraine of 20 armoured tracked vehicles, due to arrive in Poland on Monday.

She also announced the delivery of four Leopard 2A4 tanks that had been under repair.

In addition, Spain is to transfer a Role 2 plus military field hospital, which can meet the brigade's medical support needs, including emergency surgery, basic stabilisation, and laboratory and pharmaceutical aspects.

Prior to its delivery to Spain, training is planned for the Ukrainian military on how to use it.

The Ukraine defence contact group meeting on Thursday focused on providing Ukraine with air defence capabilities as Russia intensifies air attacks; artillery ammunition; and fighter jet training.

After discussions Ukraine's defense minister Oleksii Reznikov announced that Western allies had agreed to start training Ukrainian military on F-16 fighter jets.

