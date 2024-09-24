'It does not depend on Putin's decisions'. Zelenskyy presents Victory Plan to Congress members

According to the president, the Victory Plan should strengthen Ukraine without any decisions or pressure on the part of Russia

Photo: Office of the President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of U.S. Congress members on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and presented Ukraine's Victory Plan, the press service of the Office of the President reports.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The meeting was attended by U.S. Senators Ben Cardin, Dan Sullivan, Christopher Murphy, and Representative Gregory Meeks.

Zelenskyy provided a detailed account of the situation on the front, the progress of the Kursk operation, the overall needs of the Ukrainian military, and the importance of timely delivery of defense packages.

The Victory Plan, which Zelenskyy will present to U.S. President Joe Biden, Congress, and both presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this week, was a key topic of discussion.

"This is a very specific plan on how to strengthen Ukraine without any decisions or pressure from Russia. This plan does not depend on any decisions made by Putin," the head of state noted.

On September 21, the Ukrainian president stated that the Victory Plan is the foundation for any negotiations with Russia. All countries across the world will be able to familiarize themselves with it.

On September 22, Zelenskyy announced the start of his visit to the United States, where the "future of the war" in Ukraine will be decided. On September 23, he visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania.

Zelenskyy also revealed what would happen if U.S. President Joe Biden does not support the Victory Plan: Ukraine will live on according to "Plan B."

Read also: Zelenskyy urges allies to strengthen Ukraine, says end of war is nearer than we think