"It seems to have been written in Moscow". Finnish Foreign Ministry reacts to the US "peace" plan

Elina Valtonen believes that "we are quite far from being able to conclude any peace agreement"

Elina Valtonen (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has criticized the so-called US peace plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. Her words are quoted by the Finnish broadcaster Yle.

Valtonen said that if the idea of the US "peace" plan looks like it is described by the Western media, then such conditions will be unacceptable for both Ukraine and its European partners.

"It seems to have been written in Moscow. They are very clearly 'throwing the United Nations Charter off the table'," the Finnish Foreign Minister added.

According to Valtonen, the position of Finland and Europe is still clear.

"Sometimes there are different documents with ideas on the tables. We want to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. We have been working on this for four years," the minister emphasized.

The official emphasized that she had not received any official information or decision on a possible peace agreement. Valtonen is convinced that the path to peace must begin with a ceasefire.

"We offered Russia a ceasefire. Ukraine was ready for it. Only Russia was not ready for it and did not agree to concessions," she said.

Mr. Valtonen argues that "we are still quite far from being able to conclude any peace agreement." Finland believes it is important to continue supporting Ukraine with both defense materials and sanctions against Russia.