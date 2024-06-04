Italy transferring SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine in new military aid package

The Italian foreign minister said that the contents of the package will remain secret, but "it is no secret that Kyiv asked for SAMP-T"

SAMP-T (Photo: EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that Rome will hand over a SAMP-T air defense system to Ukraine in a new military aid package, reported La Repubblica.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to him, the contents of the package will remain a secret as always.

"But it is known that we will send SAMP-T, which is an air defense tool, therefore, a defense tool that Ukraine itself asked us for," Tajani stated.

SAMP-T is the only European-made system capable of intercepting ballistic missiles – an analogue of the American Patriot air defense system. It can track dozens of aerodynamic targets (cruise missiles, aircraft) and intercept them simultaneously.

On June 3, Reuters journalists wrote that Italy could transfer an additional air defense system to Ukraine, referring to an unnamed source close to the discussion.

On January 13, 2023, it was reported that the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, decided to hand over a battery of the SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile complex to Ukraine.

On April 12, 2024, Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba stated that the priority of the work of Ukrainian diplomats is to help provide Ukraine with air defense systems, namely Patriot or SAMP-T.