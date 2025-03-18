Italy and Spain not ready to support increased military aid to Ukraine – Reuters

Despite the unwillingness to support the EU plan, each country will contribute according to its economic capabilities, journalists write

In the foreground are the Foreign Ministers of Italy and Spain, Tajani and Albarez (Photo: Olivier Hoslet/EPA)

Italy and Spain are not ready to back a European Union proposal to provide €40 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2025, with contributions based on each country’s economic capacity, according to Reuters, citing unnamed diplomats.

The plan, proposed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, has strong backing from northern and eastern European nations but faces restraint from some southern capitals.

Diplomats noted a geographic split: countries closer to Russia, like Estonia, Denmark and Lithuania, have led support, spending over 2% of their GDP on Ukraine aid from January 2022 to December 2024, per the Kiel Institute.

In contrast, Italy, Slovenia, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Cyprus have contributed less than 0.5% of their GDP, with Hungary providing the least.

Three unnamed EU diplomats said Slovakia, during a foreign ministers’ discussion, indicated it would not block the plan but would not contribute. Since contributions are voluntary, this stance won’t halt the initiative.

Ahead of a March 17 meeting with EU counterparts, Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Spain’s José Manuel Albares expressed caution.

Tajani said the proposal needs thorough discussion, noting Italy must also fund its own defense spending.

"We are waiting for the Trump-Putin telephone call to see if there will be any steps forward in order to reach a ceasefire," he added.

Spain's Albares said, "We'll see how the debate goes, but at this point there's no decision on it."

Diplomats also mentioned France raising concerns.

Kallas’ €40 billion proposal would double the EU’s 2024 support of about €20 billion.

Earlier reports from Politico tracked the plan’s evolution: €6 billion on February 18, rising to €20 billion by February 22.

On March 4, Hungary’s objections paused progress, but Kallas reaffirmed broad support for the €40 billion figure on March 17.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reiterated Budapest’s refusal to be "dragged" into funding it.