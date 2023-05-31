Kaczynski alleges Russia's preparation of provocations for Poland's fall 2023 elections

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling "Law and Justice" party, has raised concerns about Russia's alleged preparations to instigate provocations during the forthcoming parliamentary elections in the country during an interview with Gazeta Polska.

According to him, he has been saying for many months that the opponents of the current Polish government and the Russians want to stage a provocation ahead of the elections.

"They don't have to work together, but they may work together. Some will use the consequences of others' actions," Kaczynski stated.

The parliamentary elections in Poland are set to take place in the fall of 2023, with the main contenders being the PIS party and the Civic Platform led by former prime minister Donald Tusk.

