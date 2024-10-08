Kamala Harris: No meeting with Putin without Ukraine's involvement

The presidential candidate believes that if Donald Trump were the leader of the United States, "Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now"

Kamala Harris (Photo: ERA/CAROLINE BREHMAN)

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris would not seek a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war he started against Ukraine without Ukraine's involvement, she stated in an interview with CBS News.

Harris emphasized that she would not meet with Putin on Ukraine-related issues without Ukraine being present. "On a bilateral basis without Ukraine – no. Ukraine must have a say in the future of Ukraine," she said.

The Democratic candidate also expressed her belief that if her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, were the U.S. leader, "Putin would be sitting in Kyiv right now."

"He talks about how 'Oh, he can end it on Day One.' You know what that is? It's about surrender," Harris said.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States and presented his Victory Plan to Harris, Trump, and current U.S. President Joe Biden. After meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy said he received assurances of support for Ukraine.

On September 11, during a debate, Harris stated that Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine involves "simply surrendering."

On September 12, Trump's potential VP J.D. Vance outlined what he believed to be Trump's "peace plan": it includes creating a "demilitarized zone" on Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia and Ukraine renouncing its bid to join NATO.

On September 25, Trump stated that the United States should withdraw from the war in Ukraine and that he intends to pursue negotiations.

On September 26, Trump said that Ukraine is "demolished, and people are dead." According to him, Kyiv should make a deal with Moscow, even if it is the "worst" deal.