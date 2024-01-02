Kyiv cameras "exposed" air defense activity on January 2, SBU alleges Russian hack

Ukrainian intelligence says Russian hackers compromised two street cameras and used them to prepare missile strikes on the capital

Street camera (Screenshot)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed to have blocked webcams that broadcast air defense operations during Russia's missile attack on Kyiv. Two outdoor surveillance cameras allegedly hacked by Russian intelligence to spy on the defense forces were identified.

SBU cybersecurity experts said one device was located on the balcony of a multi-story building used by a local housing cooperative to monitor the surrounding area. However, due to the breach, Russian hackers gained remote access to control this webcam.

By infiltrating the camera's settings, Russian intelligence reportedly altered its field of view and connected it to a streaming platform on YouTube. This allowed the occupiers to covertly capture visual information within the camera's range.

Another outdoor surveillance device in a residential complex in Kyiv was also disabled. Residents were using it to monitor the nearby parking lot.

The SBU determined that "the enemy remotely manipulated this webcam for discreet monitoring of the adjacent territory, including critical infrastructure.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia used these cameras to prepare missile strikes on the capital.

