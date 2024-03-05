Canada may soon hand over tens of thousands of CRV7 air-to-air rockets to Ukraine – defense minister
In the coming days Canada will make a decision on sending decommissioned CRV7 unguided 70 mm air-to-air rockets to Ukraine, Canada's Minister of Defense Bill Blair said at a briefing.
Earlier, the head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov called on Ottawa to hand them over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"We are doing the work right now to make sure that those munitions can be safely transported and once that has been determined – and that should be only a matter of days – we will move as quickly as possible to get all of that resource to Ukraine as quickly as possible," Blair said.
Budanov previously noted that the transfer of the CRV7 would help Ukraine repel Russian forces and save Canadian taxpayers the cost of destroying these missiles.
Ukraine could use rockets both in attack helicopters and in ground launchers to engage Russian tanks and artillery.
On February 3, it was reported that the leader of the opposition Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, called on the government to hand over CRV7 missiles to Ukraine, which were meant to be disposed of.
The Ministry of Defense of Canada stated that the government is indeed considering such a possibility, but it is necessary to make sure that the donation will meet the military needs of Ukraine.