Kellogg aims to resolve Ukraine war within 100 days of Trump's inauguration

The politician said that Trump is not trying to offer anything to Putin but instead aims to "save Ukraine's sovereignty"

Keith Kellogg (Photo by EPA)

Keith Kellogg, the candidate for special envoy to Ukraine under President-elect Donald Trump, stated during an interview on Fox News that he plans to resolve the full-scale war in Ukraine within 100 days of Trump's inauguration.

Kellogg emphasized that Trump is not attempting to give anything to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin but is working to "save Ukraine's sovereignty." He added that the new administration would create the "necessary conditions" for Trump to engage in talks with both sides.

"I think they're going to come to a solvable solution in the near term. ... Let's set it at 100 days," Kellogg said.

He also acknowledged that he and Trump understand they have "limited time" to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Additionally, Kellogg noted that Trump sees current U.S. President Joe Biden's refusal to speak with Putin after the full-scale invasion as a significant mistake. Trump, however, is determined to pursue dialogue with Putin.





Read also: Zelenskyy hoping to first meet with Trump, and only then with Putin during future peace negotiations